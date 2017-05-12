Police: Suspects smash through glass, rob store in Bolton

BOLTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for at least three suspects accused of robbing a convenience store in Bolton early Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Country Cupboard on Main Street at 2:13 a.m. Police said the masked suspects smashed through the glass of the front door and got away with large quantities on cigarettes. An employee said the suspects did not appear to open the safe or take any money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Bolton Police Department at 978-79-2276 or the anonymous tip line at 978-779-7808.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)