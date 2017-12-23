BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) – Police say they are searching for a pair of suspects after one man suffered serious injuries Saturday night in a shooting in Bridgewater.

Authorities responded to Pleasant Street just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving multiple emergency calls reporting someone had been shot. Police found a 29-year-old Bridgewater man who had been shot twice.

The victim was conscious and alert when officials arrived, according to police. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Authorities say initial investigation indicates that two men came to the house, and the victim met them outside. Police believe that shortly afterward, one of the two suspects shot the victim twice.

Police say they do not believe it was a random act of violence and that the victim was targeted.

The two suspects are described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds and a black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact police at 508-697-6118.

