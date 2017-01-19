Police: SUV reported stolen prior to crash that killed 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a speeding SUV that went airborne and crashed into a tree in Massachusetts, leaving three people dead, was reported stolen in Connecticut days earlier.

A fire department spokesman says one person died at the scene in Springfield on Tuesday night. Police say a second person died at a hospital Tuesday night and another died Wednesday morning.

Names are being withheld until their families can be notified. The victims were described as two females and a male between 17 and 20 years old.

Two others who were in the vehicle remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say the SUV had been reported stolen in Milford, Connecticut on Saturday.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling more than 60 mph when it crashed. The street’s speed limit is 30 mph.

