Police: Taunton father takes 4 children from N.H., refuses to bring them home

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) – Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a Taunton man who they said drove his ex-wife’s children to Colorado and is now refusing to bring them home.

Matthew Giovanditto, 30, took the children on Sept. 11 from their mother, who has full custodial rights. She has since reported them as missing.

Authorities said the children’s mother made an agreement with Giovanditto, allowing him to take them for a “short time while she got situated.”

Police said Giovanditto is refusing to return the children to their mother’s custody, ages 9, 8, 5 and 3.

Giovanditto is believed to be driving a 2015 white, Chevrolet Traverse bearing New Hampshire Disabled Veteran plate 2559. Police say he should also be hauling a white, 2000 Jayco Eagle pop-up camper bearing New Hampshire registration T400759.

It is also believed the five have been staying in campgrounds and parking lots in the Denver or Colorado Springs area, but it is not clear as of this time, according to police.

Police said they have been in contact with Giovanditto and that they do not believe this is a case of forced abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

