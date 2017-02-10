Police: Teacher’s aide found strangled to death in apartment

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say they’re working to identify a suspect after a teacher’s aide was found strangled to death in her apartment.

Worcester police said Thursday that 49-year-old Sandra Hehir, a middle school instructional assistant, was found dead on the floor of her home around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a resident of the building had found the body. An autopsy determined the cause of death was homicide by strangulation.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)