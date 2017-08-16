Police: Teen arrested after crashing stolen motorcycle in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old Taunton teen who crashed what was reportedly a stolen motorcycle.

Rehoboth Police say they received a report of a stolen motorcycle on Route 44 and attempted to stop the rider, but the rider failed to stop.

Police chased the motorcyclist through Rehoboth, Dighton, and Taunton before the rider crashed on Cohannet Street.

That motorcyclist, a 15-year-old boy from Taunton, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Taunton for a minor injury and later released. He is scheduled to appear in Taunton Juvenile Court on Wednesday.

The boy is being charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, negligent operation, unlicensed operation, speeding, and other offenses.

