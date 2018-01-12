Police: Teen killed in crash on Martha’s Vineyard

CHILMARK, Mass. (WHDH) — State Police say a 17-year-old Oak Bluffs teen was killed Friday morning after a crash in Chilmark.

According to police, troopers responded to Middle Road near Tea Road just before 8 a.m. for reports of a serious crash.

A 1994 Chevrolet K1500 lost control on Middle Road and left the road, swerving and striking a tree.

Police determined the victim, Jake Baird, 17 of Oak Bluffs, died at the scene of the crash.

Two passengers in the car had minor injuries and were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

State Police are still investigating the crash.

