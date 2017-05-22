Police: Teen missing after jumping off bridge into pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts police are searching for a teenager who jumped off a bridge into a murky pond and never resurfaced.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was reported missing Sunday. He was last seen by his friends the previous night jumping into a Springfield pond. Police say his friends didn’t immediately call police because they believed they weren’t supposed to be near the pond.

Springfield police Capt. Cheryl Clapprood said dive teams were being used elsewhere and were not immediately available to search the pond. She said even if they were, they would mostly be searching by feel because visibility in the pond is so poor.

State police arrived Sunday to assist in the search.

