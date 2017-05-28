METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — A 17-year-old Massachusetts boy has been arrested after police say he shot another teen and assaulted two officers.

Methuen police say officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They say officers were told that three juveniles had been handling a gun at a home when the suspect shot a 16-year-old in the shoulder.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say the suspect assaulted two police officers as he was being taken into custody. The Methuen teen faces charges of possession of a firearm without a license, assault and battery of an officer and other offenses. He was held on $5,000 bail Saturday night.

