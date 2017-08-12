NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – A teenager visiting a relative in a North Miami Beach hospital was arrested after, police said, he stole a nurse’s car.

Sixteen-year-old Raphael Wilcher was caught on camera roaming the halls of the Jackson North Medical Center where, according to police, he was visiting his aunt.

“This is an egregious case where this subject violated the public’s trust,” said Miami-Dade Police Capt. Jaime Nunez. “You’re just shocked that this person would do that, commit this heinous act.”

According to police, Wilcher broke into the nurses’ break room and stole a set of car keys to a BMW.

“When you see something like that, you know that this subject has problems,” said Nunez.

The teen was then seen on surveillance leaving the hospital, walking out into the parking lot and, according to police, leaving in the nurse’s car.

Wilcher was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand theft.

Nunez has advice for teens thinking of copying Wilcher’s actions. “Don’t do this. Stay in school,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)