Police: Teens killed in Falmouth crash were speeding, tested positive for THC

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Crash reconstruction experts and investigators say reckless driving and the use of marijuana factored into a crash that killed two teens in Falmouth just before Christmas.

Falmouth High School hockey players James Lavin and Owen Higgins, both 17, were killed on Dec. 22 while driving home from practice.

An investigation found that Lavin was driving the car at a high rate of speed. Authorities say Lavin passed another car illegally on a double yellow line and lost control before hitting a tree.

Lavin was pronounced dead at the scene and Higgins, a passenger in the car, was flown to a hospital, where he later died.

A medical examiner’s toxicology report found that both Lavin and Higgins had THC in their system, which is commonly found in marijuana.

The roadway was said to be wet at the time of the crash, but there was no ice observed at the scene.

