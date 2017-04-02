NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – School was out at an adult technical school in Liberty City, so a thief broke in and wreaked havoc before taking off with equipment and computers, an incident that comes about a week after another burglary at the public institution, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured the subject breaking into the D.A. Dorsey Educational Center, located at 7100 N.W. 17th Ave., in the overnight hours of Friday.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho listed the items stolen in the break-in. “About $20,000 worth of tools, expensive auto mechanic tools, in addition to about probably $25,000 worth of computer equipment,” he said.

Officials said the perpetrator was able to enter the premises by jumping a fence and then using a rock to break a classroom window, sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Once inside, Carvalho said, the vandal then spilled oil on the classroom floor for no apparent reason.

Minutes later, he is seen wheeling out what appears to be a cart carrying a recycling bin overflowing with computers and equipment on top.

But Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Ian Moffett said clear surveillance video of the subject’s face gives him hope the thief will be caught. “He’s a menace to education. We need your help,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Ian Moffett.

Investigators are hoping the public will come forward with information about the subject who, they said, tried to sell the tools he stole to contract construction workers at the school just hours after the break-in.

Work crews are at the school making a multimillion-dollar renovation to the 80-year-old technical schools for adults. “We’re in the process of investing $6 million through our bond to refurbish and modernize this school,” said Carvalho.

Officials said the burglary, the second in the space of roughly one week, will cost the school district nearly $60,000 when adding the stolen property, damage and needed repairs.

It’s a financial hit that involved some hard-earned items, Carvalho said. “Some of the equipment that was stolen has been acquired through grants that we fought hard to bring high-quality educational programs that put adults back to work in this community,” he said, “and someone in the dark of night just walks away with that, robbing individuals of educational opportunity.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)