Police: Thief steals car from Watertown dealership, crashes in Brighton

WATERTOWN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities are looking for a driver who they stole a car Monday night from a Lexus dealership in Waltham before crashing it in Brighton.

Police say a truck driver was unloading vehicles at the dealership when the suspect took off in a 2013 Volkswagen.

The suspected car thief later crashed into a barrier on Wester Avenue and fled before officers could arrive, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

The theft and crash are under investigation.

