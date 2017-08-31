Police: Third teenager charged in 18-year-old’s death

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a third teenager has been arrested in connection with the death an 18-year-old.

Danbury police said Wednesday that the teen turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged in the death of Gabriel Bara-Bardo, but police did not say what role he is believed to have played.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old have already been arrested in the same case.

Police say the 16-year-old hit Bara-Bardo with a punch that dazed him on Aug. 5. Police later found him alone and unconscious in the road next to his vehicle.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled that Bara-Bardo’s cause of death was complications following blunt impact to the head and neck.

