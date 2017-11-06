Police: Toddler critically injured in Haverhill after being hit by vehicle

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Haverhill Police and Fire said a male toddler is critically injured after being struck by a car near 781 River Street.

An adult male and female were crossing the street with the toddler when a car struck the toddler and the female.

Officials said the toddler was critically injured and has been transported to Lawrence General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman had minor injuries to her hand according to authorities.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

River Street inbound is currently closed.

