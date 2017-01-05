Police: Toddler in stroller struck by motorist

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl was critically injured when she was struck by a car while being pushed in a stroller across the street in New Haven.

A woman was crossing Goffe Street with the toddler when they were hit by a motorist around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The girl was reportedly ejected from the stroller and landed in the street.

Police say a passing ambulance stopped at the scene and paramedics began treating the child before taking her to Yale-New Haven Hospital. She remains in critical condition at the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

The woman, who police presume was the girl’s mother, was not injured in the crash.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating. No criminal charges have been filed as of Wednesday night.

