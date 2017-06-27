Police: Transit agency cashier stole $75,000 from company

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman has stolen $75,000 from the public transportation agency she worked for.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that 45-year-old Isabel Soto was released after her arraignment Monday on a larceny charge.

Prosecutors say the Lawrence woman stole the money between May 2015 and April 2017 while she worked for a contractor selling bus passes for the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority.

Police say Soto didn’t turn in paperwork and there were discrepancies in totals she collected.

Soto’s attorney says his client went to police Friday and apologized but doesn’t know how she’ll pay restitution.

MVRTA CEO Joseph Costanzo says Soto was fired and an independent audit is planned.

