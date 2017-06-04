Police: Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas rolls over

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas rolled over onto its side on Interstate 95.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries when the truck crashed on Saturday morning in Clinton.

Police say the crash near Exit 62 had blocked all travel lanes of the highway. The roadway has since reopened.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash. Police say the bananas weren’t damaged when the truck rolled over.

