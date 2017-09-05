Police trying to identify body found at state park

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police are trying to identify a man’s body found along the shore of a Rhode Island state park by passers-by.

Jamestown Police Chief Edward Mello says the body was found Monday at Beavertail State Park. He says it appears the body had been in the water for about a day before washing ashore.

Police say the body appears to be that of a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 50.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. A medical examiner is working to determine the man’s cause of death.

Mello says the body does not match any descriptions of missing people in Jamestown so he has reached out to nearby police departments.

