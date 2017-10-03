Police turn to public for help after man found bound on roadside in Reading

READING, MA (WHDH) - Police in Reading are asking for the public’s help after a man was found bound on the roadside over the weekend.

Authorities say officers responded Sunday around 8:20 p.m. to North Main Street and Short Street and found a man dumped on the ground and restrained with duct tape.

Officers identified the victim as a Lawrence native. They say he had been assaulted prior to being tied up and abandoned.

The victim told police that he thought there were three male attackers, who were possibly black or Hispanic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The incident is under investigation.

