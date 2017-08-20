Police: Two shot near Tremont Street Garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said two people were shot near the Tremont Street Garage overnight

Authorities said one of the two people shot has life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened at the parking garage connected to Tufts Medical Center.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

There is no word on the current condition of the victims.

No names have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

