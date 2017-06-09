Police: Undocumented immigrant accused in drunken driving crash was arrested earlier in day

AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - An undocumented immigrant charged in a drunken driving crash Thursday night had been arrested earlier in the day on an outstanding warrant, police say.

Jose Acevedo, 43, rear-ended a car occupied by a family of four, according to police. The car was badly damaged.

Acevedo was arrested after the crash. Police say his blood-alcohol level was .26, which is nearly three times the legal limit. They also say he could barely stand.

Investigators say Acevedo admitted to being an undocumented immigrant and not having a driver’s license.

Just hours before the crash, police say Acevedo was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Details on the arrest were not immediately available.

The mother in the car suffered a fractured vertebrae in her lower neck. Her 3-year-old and 7-year-old children were not injured, but her husband did complain about neck and back pain.

Court documents show Acevedo was arrested in January and charged in February for driving with a suspended registration, an uninsured motor vehicle and an unregistered motor vehicle.

Acevedo is being held on $7,000 bail.

ICE issued the following statement on his arrest:

BREAKING: ICE saying it's not being allowed to interview Acevedo until court appoints attorney to him in his criminal case pic.twitter.com/nkCAKltjKs — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) June 9, 2017

