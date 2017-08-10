Police: Unlicensed teen drove 120 mph on Interstate 91

DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have cited a 16-year-old boy who they say drove over 120 mph with no license.

Vermont State Police say the teen was passing cars at 100 mph on Interstate 91 in Dummerston around 5:30 p.m. Monday. WCAX-TV reports the teen passed an unmarked police vehicle before he was stopped. Police say the teen reached speeds of 120 to 125 mph.

The teen was cited for negligent operation, excessive speed and having no license. According to police, the 16-year-old was driving with another juvenile in the vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)