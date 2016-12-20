Police: Vehicle hit by bullet on I-495 in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — State Police said a vehicle was struck by a bullet on Interstate 495 in Milford early Monday evening.

Police said the man initially thought his vehicle was hit by a rock at around 5:30 p.m. Monday but when he pulled over he saw an apparent bullet hole.

Troopers confirmed that the car had been hit by a bullet. The driver was not hurt.

Police on the ground and in the air searched a nearly 20-mile stretch of the highway between Milford and Marlborough and did not find a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

