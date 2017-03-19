BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — Vermont police responding to a report of a crime in progress found their suspect — on the hood of a moving vehicle.

The Berlin Police Department says 29-year-old Michael Perry tried to get inside several homes before his failed attempt late Saturday to commandeer a car occupied by a group of teenage girls.

Sgt. Chad Bassette said Sunday that the teenagers locked the doors and drove off with Perry on the hood. He says the driver tried unsuccessfully to shake Perry off as he attempted to smash the windshield, showering the teens with glass.

Perry, a transient from Barre, faces multiple charges including assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of heroin. He was held Sunday at the Chittenden County Correctional Facility. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

