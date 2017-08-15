Police: VT woman left 2-year-old in car with drug user

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have arrested a woman who they say left her 2-year-old child in the car with an active drug user while she shopped for alcohol.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amber Fusco, of Burlington, was charged with child cruelty. Fusco was arrested after a concerned shopper called 911 from a South Burlington supermarket parking lot Sunday.

Police say Fusco lied about leaving her daughter in the car with her high friend while she bought alcohol. According to police, the responding officer found indicators of drug use that included drug paraphernalia and residue from an unknown white powder in Fusco’s car.

The passenger of the vehicle was treated at a hospital.

Fusco denied doing any drugs.

Fusco’s attorney declined to comment Monday. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

