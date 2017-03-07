WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The victim of an apparently random stabbing in a Rhode Island pharmacy continues to recover in the hospital.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim of Sunday’s attack in a Warwick Rite-Aid as 18-year-old store employee Alyssa Garcia.

Police also credited two men who rushed to her aid with saving her life. They were identified as co-worker 19-year-old Connor Devine and 51-year-old Stanley Bastien.

The suspect, 41-year-old Jacob Gallant, of Westport, Massachusetts, is being held on $100,000 bail on a charge of assault with intent to murder and has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

His family told police that he has been struggling with the recent death of his grandmother. The family in a statement expressed sympathy for the victim and thanks for the good Samaritans who stepped in.

