Police: Wanted man robbed Chelsea convenience store with bat, injuring clerk

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — Police in Chelsea are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store with a bat.

Police said the suspect entered Corner Market on Broadway where he injured the clerk.

The man then fled the store with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes, police said.

Officials said the clerk suffered from minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt and bright-colored gloves.

The Chelsea Police Department is investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

