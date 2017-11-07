Police warn about man posing as woman, trying to lure high school athletes

WINDHAM, NH (WHDH) — Police in the New Hampshire town of Windham are warning students and parents about a man who they say is posing as a woman and trying to contact local athletes on Facebook.

Robert G. Slye, 36, of Danville, is trying to talk with the athletes at high school sporting events, according to police.

Slye is accused of trying to lure a member of the Windham High School wrestling team to the Topsfield Fair. He’s also accused of trying to obtain photos of athletes.

The MIAA says Slye has gone by the name of “Nicole Grace Smith” on Facebook and has contacted students in Massachusetts as well. Police say he is claiming to be a 21-year-old.

Slye is described as a “computer genius” who can create a new alias in an instant. Police say he has a “lengthy” criminal record. Officials want parents and students to be on alert.

Slye has a history of stalking area wrestlers dating back to at least 2000. He has multiple previous Stalking convictions.

