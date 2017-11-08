WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in the New Hampshire town of Windham are warning students and parents about a Danville man who they said is posing as a woman and trying to contact local athletes on Facebook.

Police said Robert G. Slye, 36, is trying to talk with the athletes at high school sporting events. Slye is also accused of trying to lure a member of the Windham High School wrestling team to the Topsfield Fair.

The MIAA said Slye has gone by the name of “Nicole Grace Smith” on Facebook and has contacted students in Massachusetts as well. Police said he is claiming to be a 21-year-old woman and messages athletes on Facebook, asking for pictures.

Police said Slye admitted to the actions and agreed to shut down the Facebook page in question. Police added that Slye was behaving inappropriately but he was not doing anything illegal.

“We determined that there wasn’t anything criminal that occurred,” Capt. Michael Caron said. “We contacted the individual and told him to cease communicating with anyone he had been in touch with.”

Slye is described as a “computer genius” who can create a new alias in an instant. Police said he has a “lengthy” criminal record. Officials want parents and students to be on alert.

Slye has a history of stalking area wrestlers dating back to at least 2000. He has multiple previous stalking convictions.

Caron said police have since closed down the investigation.

