DOVER, MA (WHDH) — Police in Dover issued a warning to drivers following the heavy snowfall Monday.

The department tweeted out a picture of a car that was moving without the snow and ice cleared off it.

Police said the driver needed a personal reminder about it and warned others that not wiping off the snow and ice can cause a major accident.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)