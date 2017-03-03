Police warn of bobcat sightings in Leicester

LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police in Leicester are warning residents after receiving multiple reports Friday morning of bobcat sightings in the town.

Authorities said residents reported seeing a bobcat around 8 a.m. in the area of Henshaw Street and Mannville Street.

Residents told police that the animal was walking near power lines that run along Route 9.

Officers have been ordered to monitor the area.

The bobcat was captured in a photo by a resident in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)