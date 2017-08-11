Police warn of counterfeit tablets with fentanyl

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police are alerting the public to tablets that look like oxycodone, but contain fentanyl, potentially creating an overdose hazard.

The Narcotics and Investigations unit says investigators have seized large quantities of tan-colored tablets marked “M30.” The marking is typically found on 30-milligram oxycodone tablets. However, the tablets are supposed to be blue.

The state forensic laboratory concluded that the only controlled drug found in the tablets was fentanyl. There was no oxycodone present.

