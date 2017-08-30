Police warn of social media scams after record Powerball win

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) – Police in Massachusetts are warning of fake social media accounts that have popped up after a woman won the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

Chicopee police say fake accounts are being created on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram stating that they are Mavis Wanczyk (WAHN’-zihk), who was announced as the winner last week.

Police say the fake social media accounts are saying that following and answering private messages will result in getting money. Officers are warning people not to give personal information.

Massachusetts State Lottery officials say the 53-year-old Wanczyk, of Chicopee, chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes. It’s the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

Lottery officials say Wanczyk bought a total of five tickets.

