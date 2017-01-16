Police warn parents after marijuana-laced lollipops found at high school

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, are warning parents after marijuana-laced lollipops were found circulating through the city’s high school.

The lollipops may have been distributed to the public as well, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police posted a photo of the lollipop, which is yellow, with a clear wrapper and red wire.

Residents are asked to contact police if they find one.

Parents of students at the high school are asked to be vigilant.

The incident is under investigation.

