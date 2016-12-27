Police: Water main break shuts down part of Rt. 114

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Salem Police reported a water main break at a section of Route 114 Tuesday morning.

The department sent out a tweet just before 4 a.m. announcing that North Street, more commonly known as Route 114 in Salem, will be closed between Highland Street and Oakland Street due to a water main break.

Around 6:30 a.m. police announced that North Street was still closed in both directions and that drivers should seek alternate routes.

Just before that announcement, Salem Police tweeted that water access had been returned to most buildings in the area except for those immediately surrounding the main break.

