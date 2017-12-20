Police: Wheel thieves targeting Honda, Acura, Toyota, Lexus vehicles

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Police in Foxboro are warning area residents that wheel thieves have been targeting newer model Honda, Acura, Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

There has been a recent uptick in tire and rim thefts in the area, according to police.

Police shared a photo of vehicle parked at a busy restaurant that had been stripped of its tires on Tuesday night.

“The thieves often use minivans or vans with several occupants,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officials suggest that residents who drive newer cars lock their wheels with lug nuts.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact police.

