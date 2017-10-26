Police: Woman, 91, dies after struck by bicyclist

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Hanover, New Hampshire, say a 91-year-old woman who was walking near her home has died after being struck by a bicyclist.

The Valley News reports the woman was found Sunday afternoon along Route 10 on a sidewalk near a retirement community, where she lived.

The woman was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died on Monday. The bicyclist was also injured, but was not taken to the hospital.

Names were not released.

Police are investigating.

