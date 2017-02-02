Police: Woman arrested for DUI after crashing with 1-year-old in car

PELHAM, NH (WHDH) — A New Hampshire woman is facing DUI charges after she was arrested Thursday morning with a toddler in the car.

Pelham police and fire responded to two-car crash at the intersection of Route 38 and Youngs Crossing Road.

Mackenzie Shea, 24, of Salem, was driving with a 1-year-old child in the car when she crashed, police said.

Shea was on her cell phone and rear ended David O’Connor, 24, of Pelham, police said.

The force of the collision spun Shea’s car into a ditch on the opposite side of the road.

The 1-year-old was not injured.

Shea was arrested for driving under the influence.

Pelham Fire remained on scene and comforted the baby until a family member arrived and took custody of her.

Shea was charged with DUI, Aggravated DUI, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Speeding and a Hands Free violation.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at Salem District Court on February 10th.

