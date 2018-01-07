BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – Barnstable Police have arrested a woman suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday night.

Police say 33-year-old Sarah Hunt, of Centerville, went to the police station Saturday afternoon to report that she was the suspect driver in the hit-and-run. Hunt admitted to detectives that she was the driver during the crash and left the scene, according to authorities. Police recovered the car that was involved in the crash in front of her home.

Barnstable Police responded to Route 28 in Centerville near the Bell Tower mall Friday after a 62-year-old Centerville man was struck. The man, John Pina, was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hunt was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident after death and operating a motor vehicle with an open container. She was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

