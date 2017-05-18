Police: Woman attacked manager, shot out Dunkin Donuts window in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the woman who attacked a manager and shot out a drive-thru window with a BB gun at a Dunkin Donuts in Brockton.

Police said the suspect was arguing with an employee over a sandwich order at the Dunkin Donuts on Westgate Drive. When the manager tried to intervene, police said the woman punched the manager in the face. The woman then fired at the drive-thru window twice with a BB gun, shattering the glass.

The woman drove off before police arrived. Police said she was driving a black Infiniti.

