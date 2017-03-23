Police: Mass. woman busted for DUI was more than 5 times legal limit

JOHNSTON, RI (WHDH) — A Massachusetts woman more than five times the legal limit was arrested Wednesday on DUI charges in Johnston, Rhode Island, state police said.

Troopers responded around 4:40 p.m. to an area near Exit 6 on Route 295 after receiving multiple calls reporting an erratic operator on the southbound side of the highway.

Police said troopers stopped Elizabeth Salah, 23, of Canton. They said Salah “displayed obvious signs of intoxication” and that she “failed all field sobriety tests administered at the scene.”

According to police, Salah consented to two Breathalyzer tests, both of which she failed. Police said her first test displayed a blood alcohol content of .411 and her second result displayed a blood alcohol content of .391. The legal limit in Rhode Island is .08.

Salah was charged with DUI and is slated to appear in court on April 6.

