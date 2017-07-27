Police: Woman charged with DUI had 6 children in car

LUNENBURG, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman accused of driving six children while drunk has been charged with DUI after she was later found in an overturned vehicle.

Vermont State Police say 27-year-old Denise Roberts was intoxicated as she drove home to Lunenburg on Wednesday from the Montpelier area. Police say six children, including three under age 10, were in the car.

When she got home, police say, she assaulted a family member and then left in her vehicle.

She was found in the overturned vehicle, taken to a hospital for treatment and then brought to jail. Bail was set at $1,000.

She is charged with DUI, domestic assault and cruelty to a child. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer, and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

