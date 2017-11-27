BOSTON (WHDH) - One woman is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in Kenmore Square late Sunday night.

Officials had shut down Kenmore Square into the early morning hours Monday due to the crash on Beacon Street.

Boston EMS said the woman suffers from major injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene following the crash, police said.

The cause of the accident in under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)