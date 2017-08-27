Police: Woman dies after reported assault in parking lot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman who died after she was reportedly assaulted in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Providence.

Maj. David Lapatin tells The Providence Journal the woman died at the hospital shortly after police found her in the Burger King parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Lapatin says the woman appeared to have health problems. The cause of death was not immediately known.

WJAR-TV reports that witnesses told police a man struck the woman.

Lapatin says Christian Boucher was arrested and charged with felony assault. He says charges against Boucher could be upgraded pending the results of the medical examiner’s report on the woman’s death.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Boucher has an attorney in this case.

