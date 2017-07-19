ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts woman had a blood-alcohol content more than four times the legal limit to drive when she was pulled over with her 10-year-old daughter in the car.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 41-year-old Jennifer White, of North Attleborough, was arrested last weekend when police say she was spotted driving erratically at 20 mph.

She was released on her own recognizance after not guilty pleas to driving under the influence and child endangerment were entered on her behalf.

White’s lawyer says the incident is not representative of his client, adding that she has no prior legal history and no alcohol abuse issues. Authorities say White failed field sobriety tests and a breath test registered her at 0.33 percent. The legal limit is .08.

