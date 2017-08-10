Police: Woman fights back against teen who broke into her Randolph condo

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — A 17-year-old was arrested after police said he tried breaking into a woman’s condo in Randolph and fled when she put up a fight.

Barbara said she was having breakfast in her condo when she heard someone cutting the screen on her front door. She said when she confronted him, they got into a shoving match.

“At one point, I think he looked more scared than I did,” said Barbara. “He wasn’t expecting me to fight back, apparently.”

Barbara said as the suspect went looking for her purse, she ran to the front door and screamed for help. The suspect then fled and was caught by police nearby.

