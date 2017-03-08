Police: Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in Concord say a woman about to give birth at a home refused to allow residents to call 911 until she was injected with narcotics.

They arrested 29-year-old Felicia Farruggia, of Concord, this week, about six months after her son was born. The state has custody of him.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. They’re charged with felony reckless conduct; Frenette also faces a misdemeanor count on the same offense.

Police say Farruggia’s request involved heroin and methamphetamine. They said Frenette attempted to inject Farruggia with an unsanitary syringe at least once before she was successful. Firefighters arrived and Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

Both were held on bail Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

