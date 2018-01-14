SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Seabrook, New Hampshire say a woman was injured Friday after she confronted a man who stole the wallet out of her purse in a Market Basket parking lot.

Authorities say the woman was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot of the Southgate Plaza Market Basket when she noticed the male suspect walk by and take her wallet right out of her purse.

She verbally confronted the man before a physical altercation occurred, according to officials. The suspect quickly got into his vehicle and the woman grabbed onto his front door. She was then thrown from the vehicle.

Seabrook Fire Rescue transported the victim to the hospital, where she is still being treated for her injuries. Her husband told 7News that she has a broken nose and a cracked fibula among other injuries.

The suspect, seen on surveillance, was described as a possibly Hispanic or light-skinned black male in his mid to late 30’s. He is said to be about five-foot-ten, with dark hair and a heavy build. The suspect fled from the scene in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seabrook Police Department, 603-474-5200, or the anonymous crime line, (603) 474-2640, immediately.

Husband of woman robbed in Seabrook, NH grocery store parking lot tells us his wife is still in the hospital with several injuries including a broken nose and cracked fibula #7news — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) January 14, 2018

