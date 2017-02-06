Police: Woman killed, another injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a woman was killed and another was injured after a shooting in Boston.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood. Police say the woman in her 20s died at the hospital. The other woman was injured by broken glass and hospitalized. She’s expected to survive.

Police believe the woman who died had been targeted.

The victims weren’t immediately identified. No arrests have been made as of Sunday.

